3 players score rushing TDs, Fresno State scores 24 unanswered to beat Boise State 30-7

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bryson Donelson and Brandon Ramirez each found the end zone amidst 24 unanswered Bulldog points as Fresno State defeated Boise State, 30-7 on Saturday.

Elijah Gilliam also rushed in a 1-yard touchdown from the wildcat formation on Fresno State’s first score of the game.

The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West) ground attack was led by Rayshon Luke, who rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries. Fresno State racked up 189 total rushing yards to Boise State’s 91.

Fresno State held a potent Boise State offense, averaging 457.2 yards per game and 35.3 points per game entering the contest, to 193 total yards. Finn Claypool tallied two sacks, while Korey Foreman and Simeon Harris each collected one. Jadon Pearson led with 10 total tackles, including two for a loss.

Dylan Lynch was perfect on all three of his field goal tries, connecting on 33-, 36-, and 43-yarders.

Chase Penty caught five passes for 41 yards and the only score for Boise State (6-3, 4-1).

