Zolten Osborne throws 4 TD passes to lead Charleston Southern over Western Illinois 29-24

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Zolten Osborne threw four touchdown passes and Charleston Southern held off Western Illinois for a 29-24…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Zolten Osborne threw four touchdown passes and Charleston Southern held off Western Illinois for a 29-24 victory on Saturday.

Osborne threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jamil Bishop to pull Charleston Southern to 24-21 midway through the third quarter. The pair connected for a 30-yarder to end the scoring with about 13 minutes remaining.

Western Illinois punted twice and then couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 from the Charleston Southern 28 with 1:22 left.

Osborne was 14-of-26 passing for 262 yards. Bishop finished with three catches for 80 yards. Rashawn Cunningham had four receptions for 95 yards and a pair of TD catches for the Buccaneers (2-6, 1-3 OVC-Big South).

Carson Carswell completed 34 of 51 passes for 375 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Western Illinois (1-7, 0-4), which has lost five straight. Markell Holman ran 18 times for 71 yards with a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.