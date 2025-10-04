Zellous rushes for 3 touchdowns, throws another in Stony Brook’s 47-12 rout over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Zellous rushed for three touchdowns and threw another, powering Stony Brook to its first Coastal…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Zellous rushed for three touchdowns and threw another, powering Stony Brook to its first Coastal Athletic Conference win of the season in a 37-6 rout over Albany on Saturday afternoon.

Albany took the lead early with a 34-yard field goal from James Bozek, who made two in the half. A Roland Dempster touchdown run and a Michael Mannino field goal gave Stony Brook a 10-6 lead at the half.

The second half was a runaway offensive performance from the Stony Brook (3-3, 1-1) offense.

Zellous opened the half with a 38-yard rushing score, then punched in a 1-yard effort after Colin Parachek (5 of 18, 82 yards) was intercepted by Bryson Parker.

Zellous connected with Dez Williams for a 13-yard touchdown, then ran for another at 13:13 in the fourth quarter to make it 37-6. He finished 20 of 30 for 241 yards and was pulled early with the massive lead. Dempster finished with 105 yards on the ground.

Albany (1-5, 0-2) was held to 198 yards of total offense.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.