Zaon Laney runs for 143 yards and 2 scores in New Haven’s 28-14 win over Division II opponent

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Zaon Laney rushed for 143 yards, scoring twice, and New Haven defeated Pace 28-14 on Saturday.

Pace opened the game with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Coady to Elizjah Lewis on the first play from scrimmage. Not to be outdone, New Haven’s Jalen Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to set up Laney’s first touchdown, tying the score.

Laney’s second touchdown made the score 13-7 after the first quarter. An 8-yard touchdown pass from AJ Duffy to Evan Chieca followed by a short Liam Quigley field goal made it 22-7 at halftime. Quigley added two more field goals in the third quarter.

Lewis caught a 16-yard pass from Luke Porcaro for Pace’s other score.

Duffy completed 19 of 24 passes for 142 yards for the Chargers (3-3).

Coady threw for 232 yards for Division II Pace (0-6) and Lewis had 137 receiving yards to go with his two touchdowns.

