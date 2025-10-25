Yale beats Pennsylvania 35-13 behind Dante Reno’s 3 touchdown passes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Reno threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, with 121 yards and two scores…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dante Reno threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, with 121 yards and two scores going to Nico Brown, and Yale beat Pennsylvania 35-13 on Saturday.

Yale scored on three straight drives in the first half for a 21-3 lead, and a 19-yard connection between Reno and Brown made it 28-10 at the break. The pair added a 33-yard touchdown late in the third to cap the scoring.

Abu Kamara highlighted the defensive side with a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown to make it 14-3.

Josh Pitsenberger led Yale (4-2, 2-1 Ivy League) with 22 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jaxton Santiago added five catches for 59 yards and a score.

Liam O’Brien was 21 of 39 for 220 yards with a touchdown for Penn (4-2, 2-1), which had a three-game win streak halted. Jared Richardson had 85 yards receiving and a touchdown — his third consecutive game with a score.

The Quakers gained just 312 yards of offense after converting just four of their 15 third-down attempts and going 1 of 4 on fourth down.

Yale has won six of the last 10 meetings in the series.

