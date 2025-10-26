Wyoming visits San Diego State in MWC matchup

Wyoming (4-4) at San Diego State (6-1), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

Wyoming (4-4) at San Diego State (6-1), Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 363.9 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 180.1 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 183.7 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (61st)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 256.4 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 164.1 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 92.3 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 10.4 points per game (2nd)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 366.4 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 208.6 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 157.8 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (113th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 342.8 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 183.8 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 159.0 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (32nd)

Wyoming is 92nd in third down percentage, converting 37.3% of the time. San Diego State ranks 6th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 27.3%.

Wyoming is 103rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.9% of trips. San Diego State’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 66.7%.

Wyoming is 89th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:05, compared to San Diego State’s 29th-ranked average of 31:30.

Team leaders

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 1,224 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 657 yards on 125 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Napier, 570 yards on 41 catches, 2 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,634 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 430 yards on 76 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 442 yards on 38 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

San Diego State defeated Fresno State 23-0 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Denegal led San Diego State with 124 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 30 yards. Sutton had 131 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. Byron Cardwell put up 59 yards on two catches.

Wyoming won 28-0 over Colorado State on Saturday, Oct. 25. Anderson led Wyoming with 154 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sam Scott had 68 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Durr had seven receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

San Diego State plays at Hawaii on Nov. 8. Wyoming plays at Fresno State on Nov. 15.

