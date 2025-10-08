Wyoming hosts San Jose State in MWC matchup

San Jose State (2-3) at Wyoming (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: San…

San Jose State (2-3) at Wyoming (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: San Jose State by 2.5. Against the spread: San Jose State 3-2, Wyoming 2-3.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 417.4 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 305 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 112.4 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (102nd)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 421.6 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 290.4 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 131.2 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (98th)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 347.4 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 198.8 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 148.6 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (127th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 338.2 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 177.2 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Wyoming is 103rd in third down percentage, converting 35.8% of the time. San Jose State ranks 34th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.3%.

Wyoming ranks 107th in the FBS averaging 65.2 penalty yards per game, compared to San Jose State’s 48th-ranked 48.2 per-game average.

San Jose State is 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.7% of trips. Wyoming’s red zone defense ranks 12th at 69.2%.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 1,525 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 192 yards on 27 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 671 yards on 40 catches, 4 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 965 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 268 yards on 43 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 341 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

San Jose State defeated New Mexico 35-28 on Friday, Oct. 3. Eget passed for 334 yards on 26-of-30 attempts (86.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Steve Chavez-Soto carried the ball 14 times for 71 yards and scored two touchdowns. Scudero put up 151 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Wyoming fell 31-17 to UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 4. Anderson led Wyoming with 254 yards on 25-of-46 passing (54.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. Sam Scott had 49 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for 45 yards. Jaylen Sargent put up 55 yards on four catches.

Next game

San Jose State plays at Utah State on Oct. 17. Wyoming plays at Air Force on Oct. 18.

