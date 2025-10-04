Wolf throws for 2 TDs, backup QB LaCrue runs for 2 scores and Eastern Illinois beats Tennessee State

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Connor Wolf threw for two touchdowns, backup quarterback Cole LaCrue ran for two short touchdowns, and…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Connor Wolf threw for two touchdowns, backup quarterback Cole LaCrue ran for two short touchdowns, and Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee State 31-7 on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois (3-2, 2-0 OVC-Big South), which was coming off its first win at Western Illinois since 1990, improved to 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2017.

LaCrue scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter to cap a 16-play, 58-yard drive, and he added a 1-yarder for a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Wolf’s short touchdown pass to Joe McNab made it 17-0 and his 26-yard connection with Cooper Willman capped the scoring with 7:06 left.

Brandon Worsley made the first interception of the season for Eastern Illinois with 4:15 remaining.

Charles Kellom had team highs with 20 carries and 69 yards for Eastern Illinois. Wolf was 13 of 20 for 134 yards passing.

Byron McNair threw for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tennessee State (1-4, 0-2), which has lost four straight since an opening win over North Carolina A&T.

