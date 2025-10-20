Wisconsin’s Fickell says delay in eligibility ruling for CB Nyzier Fourqurean is ‘unacceptable’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell says it’s “unacceptable” that a federal judge still hasn’t ruled on the…

“To see what has happened to Nyzier is a shame,” Fickell said Monday at the end of his weekly news conference.

Fourqurean went to federal court seeking to continue playing for Wisconsin this year because he believed his first two seasons at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count toward his eligibility. U.S. District Judge William Conley granted him a preliminary injunction in February, but a federal appeals court overruled it in July.

The case was supposed to go to trial last month, but that date was pushed back to October and eventually to 2026. Fourqurean sought an injunction enabling him to play while the case is pending, but no ruling has been made on that request.

Fickell said the delay in a ruling “has crushed the potential of this kid.”

“It’s been pushed back and pushed back and pushed back over and over and over again,” Fickell said.

Fickell said Fourqurean was told he would get an answer during Wisconsin’s bye week. Wisconsin had its first bye the week of Sept. 27.

“I’m not saying what he should rule,” Fickell said as he pounded his fist on the podium. “But to sit on something for a couple of months, unacceptable.”

Fourqurean enrolled at Grand Valley State in 2020, when the pandemic canceled the season. He then played at Grand Valley State in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Wisconsin in 2023. Fourqurean played at Wisconsin from 2023-24 and has been hoping for one more year of eligibility.

He had 51 tackles and one interception last season while starting all 12 games for Wisconsin. He started five of the Badgers’ last six games in 2023.

Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) has five games left in the regular season, including a trip to No. 6 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.

