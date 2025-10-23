Wisconsin Badgers take 5-game losing streak into game with No. 6 Oregon

Perhaps a change of scenery will be good for the Wisconsin Badgers. Or maybe not. The Badgers have lost their…

Perhaps a change of scenery will be good for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Or maybe not.

The Badgers have lost their last two, both at home, by a combined score of 71-0 heading into Saturday’s daunting game against No. 6 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are four-touchdown favorites.

“We’re very disappointed in where we are — the way in which we played and our ability to not just score points, but be as competitive as we need to be and want to be and expect to be,” coach Luke Fickell said. “I know how everybody feels, I live it every single day of every minute. And I know guys in that locker room do the same thing. But we’ve got to find ways to continue to push ourselves forward, move forward, find ways to continue to get better.”

Wisconsin has fallen 37-0 to Iowa and 34-0 to No. 1 Ohio State over the last two weeks. It’s the first time since 1977 that the Badgers have gone scoreless in consecutive games.

Overall, Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) has lost five straight after opening the season with a pair of wins.

The Ducks (6-1, 3-1) got back on track after a 30-20 loss at home to Indiana two weeks ago with a 56-10 rout of Rutgers last Saturday.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning sympathizes with Fickell and the Badgers.

“They’ve been just kind of unfortunate, some bad luck on some plays, but you see a team that’s capable of having a lot of success,” Lanning said. “They’re really well-coached. I’ve got a lot of respect for coach Fickell and the job they do. They stress you in a couple of different ways. It’ll be a good challenge for our team, so excited for this matchup and a chance for our guys to go compete.”

The Ducks need only look back to last season, when Wisconsin gave them trouble at Camp Randall. Oregon, ranked No. 1 at the time, trailed 13-6 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied for a 16-13 win.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Badgers after Saturday. They head home to host Washington before going on the road to face second-ranked and undefeated Indiana. Then it’s back home for No. 23 Illinois.

Hot seat

While there was plenty of speculation regarding Fickell’s future at Wisconsin, athletic director Chris McIntosh was standing by his coach.

McIntosh issued a statement to fans on Monday following the loss to Ohio State.

“Coach Fickell sees the potential in what this team can be, as do I, and he shares the same disappointment and frustration. Our student-athletes continue to stand and fight with character and pride as they battle through this moment of adversity, and they deserve all our support,” wrote McIntosh.

Grateful Ducks

Oregon is celebrating its connection to the Grateful Dead with uniforms that feature tie-dye green and yellow numbers on black jerseys. A similar tie-dye “O” is on the team’s helmets, along with dancing ducks to mimic the band’s signature dancing bears.

The Dead performed at Oregon’s EMU Ballroom in 1968, their first show in Eugene. The band went on to play at Autzen Stadium 10 times between 1974 and 1994 and made several other appearances in Eugene.

“When you start to dig into the history of the Grateful Dead playing over 20 shows here, their involvement with the university, how it created revenue, obviously an innovative, think-outside-the-box group, and what they were able to do here in the Eugene community is pretty cool,” Lanning said.

But Lanning’s not a Deadhead, by any stretch.

“I’m going to have to spend some time to listen to them,” he said at his weekly press conference. “I haven’t done a good job of that yet. Maybe I can turn that on during my late drive home tonight.”

___

