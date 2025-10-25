Williams throws 2 TD passes and Southern Illinois rolls past Northern Iowa 31-17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams threw two touchdown passes and Southern Illinois rolled to a 31-17 victory over Northern…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams threw two touchdown passes and Southern Illinois rolled to a 31-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Williams completed 19 of 23 passes for 190 yards. Edward Robinson and Chandler Chapman combined for 15 carries for 167 yards rushing for Southern Illinois (5-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which snapped a two-game skid.

Chapman’s 32-yard touchdown run capped the game’s opening drive. Williams threw two 38-yard TD passes in the second quarter, one to Aidan Quinn and the other to Jay Jones to make it 24-0 at the break.

Tae Marrero Jr. scored on a 81-yard punt return early in the third quarter for the Salukis, ranked 18th in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Jaxon Dailey completed 8 of 15 passes for 93 yards and threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Northern Iowa (2-6, 0-4 ).

