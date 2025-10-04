Williams accounts for 4 TDs, Southern Illinois builds big first-half lead to beat Indiana St. 55-27

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams accounted for four touchdowns and Southern Illinois built a big first-half lead and rolled…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — DJ Williams accounted for four touchdowns and Southern Illinois built a big first-half lead and rolled past Indiana State 55-27 on Saturday night in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jay Jones and an 83-yarder to Vinson Davis III, and added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs to help Southern Illinois take a 38-14 lead into the break. Chandler Chapman also had a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half for Southern Illinois (4-1, 1-0), ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Edward Robinson ran for an 81-yard touchdown for the Salukis and finished with 124 yards rushing on nine carries. Chapman added 93 yards on the ground with two scores. Williams was 19-of-31 passing for 226 yards and had 70 yards rushing on five carries.

Nick Osho led Indiana State (2-3, 0-1) with 211 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brock Riddle and Keegan Patterson combined for 13-of-26 passing for 124 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.