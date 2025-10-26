Western Michigan squares off against Central Michigan in MAC action

Central Michigan (5-3) at Western Michigan (4-4), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Western…

Central Michigan (5-3) at Western Michigan (4-4), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 318 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 162.5 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 155.5 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (106th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 298.4 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 181.4 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (24th)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 351.3 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 149.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 201.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (92nd)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 361.6 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 210.4 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (65th)

Central Michigan is 116th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 49th on offense, converting on 42.5% of third downs.

Central Michigan is 18th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Western Michigan is 10th in the FBS averaging 35.3 penalty yards per game.

Central Michigan is 94th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 16th at 75%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Western Michigan is 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 31:56, while Central Michigan’s 12th-ranked average is 32:53.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 1,164 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 509 yards on 103 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 355 yards on 25 catches, 1 TD

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 914 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 519 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 214 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Western Michigan was defeated by Miami (OH) 26-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Lowry passed for 172 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 82 yards. Jalen Buckley carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards. Williams had five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Central Michigan beat UMass 38-13 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Labas led Central Michigan with 148 yards on 10-of-11 passing (90.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Nahree Biggins carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Brock Townsend had two receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. He also had 12 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Western Michigan hosts Ohio on Nov. 11. Central Michigan hosts Buffalo on Nov. 12.

