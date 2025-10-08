Western Kentucky takes on Florida International in CUSA play

Florida International (2-3) at Western Kentucky (5-1), Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Western…

Florida International (2-3) at Western Kentucky (5-1), Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 429.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 306.2 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 123.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (47th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 394.8 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 199 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 195.8 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (62nd)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 364.2 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 188.6 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 175.6 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (108th)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 423.6 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 275.8 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 147.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (122nd)

Florida International is 121st in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.6% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 28th on offense, converting on 48.2% of third downs.

Florida International is 122nd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Western Kentucky’s 55th-ranked +1 margin.

Western Kentucky is 129th in the FBS averaging 76.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida International’s 52nd-ranked 48.6 per-game average.

Florida International is 100th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.9% of trips. Western Kentucky’s red zone defense ranks 48th at 81%.

Western Kentucky ranks 78th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:26, compared to Florida International’s 27th-ranked average of 32:02.

Team leaders

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,704 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: La’Vell Wright, 203 yards on 37 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 377 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 775 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 463 yards on 76 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 194 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Western Kentucky won 27-24 over Delaware on Friday, Oct. 3. McIvor threw for 230 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 36 yards. Marvis Parrish had 27 rushing yards on five carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Henry recorded 99 yards on four catches.

Florida International was beaten by UConn 51-10 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Joe Pesansky passed for 100 yards on 7-of-12 attempts (58.3%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Owens had 67 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 10 yards. Perry had four receptions for 32 yards.

Next game

Western Kentucky plays at Louisiana Tech on Oct. 21. Florida International hosts Kennesaw State on Oct. 21.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.