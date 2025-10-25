Western Illinois earns first conference win, 17-16 over Tennessee St.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Carswell connected with Demari Davis for a 40-yard touchdown as Western Illinois earned its first…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Carswell connected with Demari Davis for a 40-yard touchdown as Western Illinois earned its first conference win over Tennessee St., 17-16 on Saturday afternoon.

Davis’ touchdown came in the second quarter for the Leathernecks (2-7, 1-4 OVC Big South) to take the lead, 14-10. Carswell found Davis wide open on the right side for his only reception of the game, and Davis walked the score in.

Carswell finished the day 14 of 31, with 133 passing yards.

Tennessee St. (2-6, 0-4) quarterback Byron McNair threw for 187 yards and one touchdown — an 8-yard pass to Connor Ruth in the second quarter. McNair and backup quarterback Caleb McCreary each recorded interceptions.

Tigers kicker Freddy Perez went 3 of 5, hitting field goals from 48, 25 and 41 yards out.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.