West Virginia visits UCF in Big 12 matchup

West Virginia (2-4) at UCF (3-3), Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 423.0 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 200.3 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (73rd)

UCF Defense

Overall: 305.8 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 157.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 17.8 points per game (26th)

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 378.2 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 172.0 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 206.2 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 389.5 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 155.0 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (98th)

West Virginia ranks 129th in third down percentage, converting 31.0% of the time. UCF ranks 20th on defense, holding its opponents to 30.4%.

West Virginia ranks 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:15, compared to UCF’s 46th-ranked average of 31:10.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 906 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Myles Montgomery, 434 yards on 86 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 272 yards on 26 catches, 0 TDs

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Khalil Wilkins, 195 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 319 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UCF was defeated by Cincinnati 20-11 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Cam Fancher threw for 222 yards on 28-of-49 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 20 times for 108 yards and one rushing touchdown. Montgomery carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Dylan Wade recorded 55 yards on five catches.

West Virginia was beaten by BYU 38-24 on Friday, Oct. 3. Wilkins led West Virginia with 81 yards on 7-of-15 passing (46.7%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 89 yards and one rushing touchdown. Diore Hubbard carried the ball 17 times for 32 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Vaughn put up 43 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

UCF plays at Baylor on Nov. 1. West Virginia hosts TCU on Oct. 25.

