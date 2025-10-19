Washington State hosts Toledo in Week 9

Toledo (4-3) at Washington State (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: The CW Key stats Washington…

Toledo (4-3) at Washington State (3-4), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Washington State Offense

Overall: 314.9 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 220.4 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 94.4 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (114th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 341.6 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 190.1 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 151.4 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (91st)

Toledo Offense

Overall: 457.1 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 255.4 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 201.7 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (31st)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 225.7 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 140.4 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 85.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (7th)

Washington State is 109th in third down percentage, converting 35.2% of the time. Toledo ranks 8th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.1%.

Washington State ranks 126th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Toledo’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Toledo is 122nd in the FBS averaging 70 penalty yards per game, compared to Washington State’s 31st-ranked 44.3 per-game average.

Toledo is 64th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 83.3% of trips. Washington State’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Washington State is 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:12, while Toledo’s 22nd-ranked average is 31:59.

Team leaders

Washington State

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 939 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 289 yards on 64 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 393 yards on 31 catches, 2 TDs

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 1,483 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 601 yards on 103 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 556 yards on 45 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Washington State fell 22-20 to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 18. Eckhaus passed for 183 yards on 18-of-27 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vorhees carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards, adding one reception for 10 yards. Meredith put up 108 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Toledo won 45-10 over Kent State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Gleason led Toledo with 294 yards on 21-of-28 passing (75.0%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Kenji Christian had 113 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Trayvon Rudolph put up 119 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Washington State plays at Oregon State on Nov. 1. Toledo hosts Northern Illinois on Nov. 5.

