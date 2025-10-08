Washington and Rutgers meet in Big Ten play

Rutgers (3-2) at Washington (4-1), Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats Washington…

Rutgers (3-2) at Washington (4-1), Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 446.4 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 255.2 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 191.2 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 39.4 points per game (16th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 283.6 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 205.2 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 78.4 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (39th)

Rutgers Offense

Overall: 434 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 293.6 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 39 points per game (18th)

Rutgers Defense

Overall: 346.6 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 218.4 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (79th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Washington ranks 8th in the FBS, converting 55.9% of the time. Rutgers ranks 23rd, converting 49.2%.

Washington ranks 16th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Rutgers is 17th in the FBS averaging 37 penalty yards per game.

Washington ranks 118th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.1% of trips. Rutgers’ red zone offense ranks 68th, scoring in 85.7% of red zone trips.

Rutgers ranks 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:47.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 1,226 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 73.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 474 yards on 82 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 346 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

Rutgers

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis, 1,399 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwan Raymond, 471 yards on 87 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: KJ Duff, 420 yards on 30 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Washington beat Maryland 24-20 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Williams threw for 275 yards on 28-of-41 attempts (68.3%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards. Coleman carried the ball 18 times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 47 yards. Boston had six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Rutgers lost 31-28 to Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 27. Kaliakmanis threw for 249 yards on 21-of-34 attempts (61.8%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Raymond had 161 rushing yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 12 yards. Duff had six receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Washington plays at No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 18. Rutgers hosts No. 3 Oregon on Oct. 18.

