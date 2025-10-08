Wake Forest takes on Oregon State in Week 7

Wake Forest (3-2) at Oregon State (0-6), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Wake…

Wake Forest (3-2) at Oregon State (0-6), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Wake Forest by 3. Against the spread: Wake Forest 3-2, Oregon State 2-4.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 398.2 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 245.6 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 152.6 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (81st)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 325 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 182.6 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 142.4 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 353.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 259.3 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 94.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (122nd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 427.3 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 271 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (127th)

Oregon State ranks 126th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Wake Forest ranks 115th in the FBS averaging 69 penalty yards per game, compared to Oregon State’s 6th-ranked 29.5 per-game average.

Oregon State ranks 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Wake Forest ranks 108th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:10, compared to Oregon State’s 51st-ranked average of 31:03.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 1,172 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 59.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 395 yards on 53 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 308 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 1,523 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 366 yards on 107 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Trent Walker, 584 yards on 43 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Wake Forest won 30-23 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 4. Ashford threw for 256 yards on 24-of-39 attempts (61.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards. Claiborne had 29 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for seven yards. Sawyer Racanelli had three receptions for 88 yards.

Oregon State was beaten by Appalachian State 27-23 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Murphy threw for 358 yards on 30-of-45 attempts (66.7%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Hankerson carried the ball 19 times for 64 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Walker recorded 179 yards on 13 catches.

Next game

Wake Forest hosts SMU on Oct. 25. Oregon State hosts Lafayette on Oct. 18.

