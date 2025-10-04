Visperas throws 4 TD passes, 3 to Robinson, and Tennessee Tech flies past Western Illinois 66-20

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for 358 yards and four touchdowns and Tennessee Tech overwhelmed Western Illinois 66-20…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas passed for 358 yards and four touchdowns and Tennessee Tech overwhelmed Western Illinois 66-20 on Saturday, the 10th straight win for the Golden Eagles.

Tennessee Tech (5-0, 2-0 OVC-Big South), 5-0 for just the third time in school history, had a field goal on its first possession, the first time it failed to get into the end zone on its opening drive. The ninth-ranked FCS team reached paydirt on six of eight possessions after that and then got a 16-yard interception return from Andrew Smith for a 52-17 lead in the middle of the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles added a 6-yard touchdown run by Obie Sanni after a fumble and reserve quarterback Jace Wilson and Luke Shields combined on a 94-yard catch-and-run late.

Visperas was 24-of-38 passing with three of his touchdowns going to Noah Robinson, who had seven receptions for 126 yards.

Cason Carswell was 34-of-48 passing for 343 yards and two touchdowns for the Leathernecks (1-5, 0-2). Christian Anaya had 13 catches for 132 yards, Demari Davis had five for 99 with a touchdown and Alex Williams had a 23-yard touchdown reception.

