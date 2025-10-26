Virginia Tech hosts No. 19 Louisville in ACC action

No. 19 Louisville (6-1) at Virginia Tech (3-5), Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: The CW Key…

No. 19 Louisville (6-1) at Virginia Tech (3-5), Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 373.8 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 189.5 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (84th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 367.1 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 135.9 yards per game (55th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (105th)

Louisville Offense

Overall: 413.0 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 268.6 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 144.4 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 34.6 points per game (32nd)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 286.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 181.0 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 105.3 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 21.4 points per game (42nd)

Louisville ranks 24th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 33.0% of third downs.

Virginia Tech is 114th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Louisville’s 36th-ranked +4 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Virginia Tech ranks 122nd in the FBS averaging 68.4 penalty yards per game, and Louisville ranks 120th with a 67.3-yard average.

Virginia Tech is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Louisville’s red zone offense ranks 28th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,516 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 531 yards on 85 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 365 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 1,793 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 652 yards on 75 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 687 yards on 48 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech beat California 42-34 on Friday, Oct. 24. Drones passed for 119 yards on 9-of-18 attempts (50.0%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 21 times for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hawkins had 167 rushing yards on 21 carries. Takye Heath recorded 64 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Louisville beat Boston College 38-24 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Moss led Louisville with 187 yards on 15-of-27 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 10 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Brown had 205 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Bell had four receptions for 49 yards.

Next game

Virginia Tech plays at Florida State on Nov. 15. Louisville hosts California on Nov. 8.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.