Viorel kicks winner, Jones catches Hail Mary in Gardner-Webb’s 30-27 win over Charleston Southern

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Viorel kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired and Kory Jones caught a…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Viorel kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired and Kory Jones caught a 38-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown as Gardner-Webb edged Charleston Southern 30-27 on Saturday in the second annual North-South Barbecue Bowl.

Viorel opened the scoring with a 38-yard field goal and kicked a 43-yarder with 3:32 to play to give the Bulldogs a 27-20 lead.

Jones’ touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead on the last play of the first half. Charleston Southern set up for another attempt at the end of the fourth with five seconds left. Instead, the Bulldogs’ Nate Hampton completed an easy 13-yard pass to Anthony Lowe to set up the game-winning field goal.

Hampton was 19 for 31 for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0 OVC-Big South).

Ke’Marion Baldwin had three touchdowns for Charleston Southern (1-5, 0-2), rushing for 175 yards on 19 carries. He gave the Buccaneers a 7-3 lead with 1:11 left in the second quarter.

Baldwin scored twice in the fourth. He tallied an 89-yard rushing touchdown with 6:49 to play, then broke multiple tackles to power home a 14-yard, game-tying touchdown run with 1:53 remaining.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.