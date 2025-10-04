Vidlak lifts Stephen F. Austin to dominant first half in 31-17 win over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Clayton Wayland had six catches for 100…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns, Clayton Wayland had six catches for 100 yards and Stephen F. Austin defeated Incarnate Word, 31-17 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Davis, Derrick Bohler and Kylon Harris each caught touchdowns for the Lumberjacks (4-2, 2-0 Southland), who are now winners of four straight games.

SFA was efficient on their scoring drives, scoring in less than 1:30 on all three first-half touchdowns. Harris had a 20-yard scoring grab, Bohler caught a 37-yarder and Davis went for 45 yards to take a 24-6 lead into halftime.

The Lumberjacks only scored once in the second half, a 1-yard rush from Jerrell Wimbley, but their early scoring was enough to preserve the victory.

The Cardinals (2-4, 0-2) scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, and Josh Lorick caught a 16-yard pass from EJ Colson for their only touchdown. Will Faris connected on 34-, 36- and 37-yard field goals.

