Veltkamp, Shields-Dutton combine for 6 TDs to lead Florida Atlantic to 53-33 win over UAB

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for three touchdowns and Kaden Shields-Dutton ran for three touchdowns and Florida…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for three touchdowns and Kaden Shields-Dutton ran for three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled from the outset and beat UAB 53-33 on Saturday.

Shields-Dutton ran for scores of 13 and 2 yards in the first quarter, and on a trick play, receiver Easton Messer threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Jayshon Platt for a three-touchdown lead.

Veltkamp threw his first scoring pass to Jabari Smith early in the second to make it 28-0. UAB got on the board when Solomon Beebe ran it in from the 14. The failed 2-point conversion left the score 28-6.

The Owls (3-3, 2-1 American Athletic) totaled 492 offensive yards while UAB (2-4, 0-3) was penalized 14 times for 118 yards.

UAB’s Jalen Kitna threw for 261 yards while the Blazers’ struggled running with just 68 yards on 28 carries.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.