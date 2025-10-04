Veltkamp pours in 3 TDS, leads FAU over Rice 27-21

HOUSTON (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes and Michael Kirch hauled in two scores as Florida Atlantic held…

HOUSTON (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw three touchdown passes and Michael Kirch hauled in two scores as Florida Atlantic held off Rice 27-21 on Saturday.

Veltkamp completed 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, while Kirch caught four passes for 82 yards to lead FAU (2-3, 1-1 American). Asaad Waseem added 89 yards and a 38-yard touchdown reception.

Rice (3-3, 1-2) struck first when Quinton Jackson broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run, but FAU answered quickly. Veltkamp found Kirch for a 30-yard score, then connected with Waseem on a deep strike to put FAU up 14-7 in the first quarter.

Garrison Smith added a 36-yard field goal before halftime to extend the lead to 17-7. After Rice’s Chase Jenkins hit Drayden Dickmann for a 46-yard touchdown to close within three, Veltkamp capped another long drive with a 2-yard scoring pass to Kirch late in the third quarter.

Smith’s second field goal made it 27-14 in the fourth, and FAU’s defense held on after Jenkins’ short touchdown run cut the lead to six.

Easton Messer caught 11 passes for 110 yards, while Jackson led Rice with 128 rushing yards.

