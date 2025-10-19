Vanderbilt hosts Missouri in top-25 SEC matchup

No. 16 Missouri (6-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (6-1), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key…

No. 16 Missouri (6-1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt (6-1), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 457.7 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 244.7 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 213.0 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 41.4 points per game (8th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 315.0 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 223.0 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 92.0 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (33rd)

Missouri Offense

Overall: 487.3 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 242.4 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 244.9 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (12th)

Missouri Defense

Overall: 239.0 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 159.1 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 79.9 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (16th)

Missouri ranks 7th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 54.0% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 2nd on offense, converting on 55.7% of third downs.

Missouri ranks 91st in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Vanderbilt’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Vanderbilt is 103rd in the FBS averaging 63.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Missouri’s 38th-ranked 47.0 per-game average.

Vanderbilt is 101st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.0% of trips. Missouri’s red zone offense ranks 27th, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

Missouri ranks 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:32.

Team leaders

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 1,569 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 438 yards on 77 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 355 yards on 28 catches, 2 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 1,622 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 840 yards on 139 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman Jr., 449 yards on 44 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Vanderbilt won 31-24 over LSU on Saturday, Oct. 18. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 160 yards on 14-of-22 passing (63.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 86 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Makhilyn Young had 82 rushing yards on five carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Cole Spence had five receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri won 23-17 over Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 18. Pribula led Missouri with 252 yards on 23-of-40 passing (57.5%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hardy carried the ball 24 times for 58 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 11 yards. Donovan Olugbode put up 69 yards on five catches.

Next game

Vanderbilt plays at No. 21 Texas on Nov. 1. Missouri hosts No. 4 Texas A&M on Nov. 8.

