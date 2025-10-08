UTSA and Rice meet in AAC play

Rice (3-3) at UTSA (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by 12.5.…

Rice (3-3) at UTSA (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by 12.5. Against the spread: UTSA 2-3, Rice 3-3.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 385.6 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 206.8 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 178.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (67th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 385.2 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 267.2 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 118 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (106th)

Rice Offense

Overall: 312.8 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 93.2 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 219.7 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (113th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 344 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 191.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 152.7 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (58th)

Rice is 131st in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 51.1% of third downs.

Rice is 25th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Rice ranks 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UTSA’s red zone offense ranks 63rd, scoring on 86.7% of red zone opportunities.

Rice is 25th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:15.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 985 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 666 yards on 80 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 277 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 520 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 481 yards on 92 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 229 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UTSA lost 27-21 to Temple on Saturday, Oct. 4. McCown passed for 234 yards on 25-of-37 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Henry carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards, adding three receptions for nine yards. AJ Wilson had three receptions for 67 yards.

Rice fell 27-21 to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Oct. 4. Jenkins threw for 137 yards on 12-of-17 attempts (70.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 20 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jackson had 128 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Dickmann had four receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UTSA plays at North Texas on Oct. 18. Rice hosts UConn on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.