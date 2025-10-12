UTEP and Sam Houston meet in CUSA play

UTEP (1-5) at Sam Houston (0-6), Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTEP by…

UTEP (1-5) at Sam Houston (0-6), Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTEP by 1.5. Against the spread: UTEP 1-4, Sam Houston 1-5.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 316.2 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 222.5 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 93.7 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (120th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 350.8 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 195.2 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 155.7 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (73rd)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 279 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 170.2 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 108.8 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (127th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 463.8 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 278.5 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (133rd)

UTEP ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time. Sam Houston ranks 130th on defense, holding its opponents to 50%.

UTEP ranks 129th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Sam Houston’s 79th-ranked -1 margin.

UTEP ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Sam Houston’s red zone defense ranks 122nd at 93.5%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. UTEP is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:35, while Sam Houston’s 115th-ranked average is 27:37.

Team leaders

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,163 yards, 8 TDs, 9 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson, 208 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 300 yards on 26 catches, 2 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 754 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Watson, 208 yards on 61 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Green, 133 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTEP was beaten by Liberty 19-8 on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Skyler Locklear led UTEP with 90 yards on 9-of-17 passing (52.9%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 58 yards and one rushing touchdown. Elijah McCoy had 10 rushing yards on four carries. Odom had three receptions for 53 yards.

Sam Houston was beaten by Jacksonville State 29-27 on Thursday, Oct. 9. Watson threw for 136 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards. Alton McCaskill carried the ball 14 times for 87 yards. Chris Reed had three receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

UTEP plays at Kennesaw State on Oct. 28. Sam Houston plays at Louisiana Tech on Oct. 31.

