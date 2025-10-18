UT Martin combines balanced offense with 4 takeaways in 37-7 victory over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — John Gentry ran for 90 yards, Chris Franklin had a 66-yard touchdown run, and UT…

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — John Gentry ran for 90 yards, Chris Franklin had a 66-yard touchdown run, and UT Martin routed Gardner-Webb 37-7 on Saturday.

The Skyhawks (3-5, 3-1 OVC-Big South) had 244 yards rushing and 164 yards passing. Their defense had four takeaways, three of them interceptions.

Jace Bauer’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Dazalin Worsham gave UT Martin a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and Bauer added a 15-yard second-quarter touchdown run on the way to a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Skyhawks led 23-0 through three quarters and Franklin’s long TD run wrapped up the scoring with about 4 minutes remaining in the game.

Bauer completed 15 of 16 passes for 164 yards and had a QBR of 200.5.

Cole Pennington passed for 236 yards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) but was intercepted three times. Chris Lofton had six catches for 130 yards.

The matchup was Gardner-Webb’s homecoming game. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.