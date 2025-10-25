Undefeated Tarleton State forces 4 turnovers in 31-7 win over Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Greek ran for two short touchdowns to help undefeated Tarleton State beat Eastern Kentucky 31-7…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Daniel Greek ran for two short touchdowns to help undefeated Tarleton State beat Eastern Kentucky 31-7 on Saturday.

Tarleton State (8-0, 5-0 United Athletic Conference), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, is off to its best start since it won 11 straight to open the 2019, its last in Division II. The Texans, who forced four EKU turnovers, have the nation’s (FCS and FBS) best turnover margin at plus-24. No other team was better than plus-13 going into Saturday.

The Colonels (3-5, 1-3) had their 10-game home win streak snapped which dated 33-30 overtime loss to Austin Peay on Nov. 4, 2023.

James Paige scored on a 1-yard run to cap a six-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half and, after the Colonels went three-and-out, Victor Gabalis threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to T’iar Young. On the next play from scrimmage, Robert Rios forced a fumble that was recovered by Jadan Aubert to set up an eight-play, 30-yard drive that culminated when Greek’s second 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

Corbin Poston kicked a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Brayden Latham scored on a 2-yard run for Eastern Kentucky (3-5, 1-3) that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter. The Colonels finished with 189 total yards had the ball for just 22 minutes, five seconds.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.