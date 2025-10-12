UL Monroe hosts Troy in Sun Belt action

Troy (4-2) at UL Monroe (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UL Monroe…

Troy (4-2) at UL Monroe (3-3), Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 325.5 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 145.7 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 179.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 17.2 points per game (126th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 389.3 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 246.0 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 143.3 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (111th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 345.3 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 209.8 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 135.5 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (79th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 369.3 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 183.0 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 186.3 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (81st)

UL Monroe ranks 124th in third down percentage, converting 31.9% of the time.

Team leaders

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 749 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 436 yards on 70 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs, 156 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 831 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 432 yards on 85 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: DJ Epps, 255 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

UL Monroe fell 23-8 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 11. Armenta led UL Monroe with 176 yards on 14-of-28 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. McReynolds had 78 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Bibbs had five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Troy beat Texas State 48-41 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kilcrease passed for 415 yards on 30-of-39 attempts (76.9%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Tray Taylor carried the ball two times for 18 yards, adding two receptions for 50 yards. Epps recorded 148 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

UL Monroe plays at Southern Miss on Oct. 25. Troy hosts Louisiana on Oct. 25.

