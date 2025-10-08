UAB visits Florida Atlantic in AAC matchup

UAB (2-3) at Florida Atlantic (2-3), Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida Atlantic…

UAB (2-3) at Florida Atlantic (2-3), Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida Atlantic by 5.5. Against the spread: Florida Atlantic 2-3, UAB 2-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 435 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 318.4 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 116.6 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (70th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 384.2 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 202.4 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 181.8 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 33.4 points per game (125th)

UAB Offense

Overall: 422 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 307.8 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 114.2 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (70th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 444.6 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 227.6 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 39 points per game (133rd)

UAB is 132nd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 53% of the time. Florida Atlantic ranks 61st on offense, converting on 41.7% of third downs.

Both teams have poor turnover margins. Florida Atlantic is last in the FBS at -10, and UAB ranks 126th at -6.

UAB ranks 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 1,488 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 254 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 473 yards on 48 catches, 1 TD

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,515 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 369 yards on 63 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 338 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic beat Rice 27-21 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Veltkamp led Florida Atlantic with 290 yards on 23-of-33 passing (69.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Xavier Terrell carried the ball 20 times for 69 yards, adding one reception for -1 yards. Messer had 11 receptions for 110 yards.

UAB fell 31-13 to Army on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kitna led UAB with 259 yards on 24-of-42 passing (57.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Jackson had 89 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for 11 yards. Hooks had four receptions for 71 yards.

Next game

Florida Atlantic plays at No. 24 South Florida on Oct. 18. UAB hosts No. 23 Memphis on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.