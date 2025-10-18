UAB stuns No. 22 Memphis with goal-line stand, an emotional win for interim coach Alex Mortensen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB used a goal-line stand in the final seconds to upset No. 22 Memphis 31-24 on…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB used a goal-line stand in the final seconds to upset No. 22 Memphis 31-24 on Saturday in the debut of interim coach Alex Mortensen, the son of late ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen.

The Blazers fired head coach Trent Dilfer last week, and Mortensen delivered as a 21 1/2-point home underdog.

“We wanted to play with fanatical effort, and the second thing was poise and the third thing was we talked about staying together no matter what,” Mortensen said.

UAB did that down the stretch.

Memphis (6-1, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) reached the 1-yard line twice in the final minute, but two false starts and a delay-of-game penalty stalled the drive. Memphis threw incomplete into the endzone on fourth-and-goal from the 11.

UAB was powered by a new starting quarterback, Ryder Burton, who completed 20 of his 27 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Iverson Hooks caught 11 passes for 172 yards and all three of Burton’s TD passes. The Blazers (3-4, 1-3 AAC) also ran for 219 yards, their most against an FBS opponent since 2023.

Solomon Beebe’s 81-yard touchdown run put UAB up 10 early in the third, after which UAB pieced together two possessions that milked more than 12 minutes off the clock to help preserve the win.

Memphis’ AJ Hill completed 13 of 25 passes for 175 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He replaced Brendon Lewis early in the third quarter.

“I thought the guys had the right mindset to the bye week, the right approach to the game,” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “I think this loss had nothing to do with their lack of execution. We got outcoached.”

Poll implications

Memphis is likely to fall out of the AP Top 25 and may find it challenging to return.

The takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers took all margin for error out of their season as it relates to the American Athletic Conference championship game and the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will need to win out to have a chance at either, beginning with a Top 25 matchup next week.

UAB: The Blazers found new offensive life with Mortensen and Burton in charge, surpassing 450 yards of offense against an FBS opponent for the first time this year.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts No. 19 South Florida next Saturday in a game that will shape the race for the AAC championship.

UAB: At UConn on Nov. 1.

