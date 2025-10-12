UAB hosts No. 22 Memphis in AAC play

No. 22 Memphis (6-0) at UAB (2-4), Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats UAB…

No. 22 Memphis (6-0) at UAB (2-4), Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

UAB Offense

Overall: 406.5 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 300.0 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 106.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (59th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 452.5 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 238.3 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 214.2 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 41.3 points per game (136th)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 449.3 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 211.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 237.8 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 40.5 points per game (13th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 312.7 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 224.7 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 88.0 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 16.2 points per game (16th)

UAB ranks 130th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 50.0% of the time. Memphis ranks 35th on offense, converting on 45.2% of third downs.

UAB ranks 119th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 20th-ranked +5 margin.

UAB is 111th in the FBS averaging 67.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 29th-ranked 42.5 per-game average.

UAB is 120th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.6% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

UAB ranks 73rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:50, compared to Memphis’ 16th-ranked average of 32:56.

Team leaders

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,776 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 388 yards on 71 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Iverson Hooks, 388 yards on 30 catches, 2 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 1,269 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 454 yards on 70 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 408 yards on 24 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UAB was beaten by Florida Atlantic 53-33 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kitna led UAB with 261 yards on 29-of-41 passing (70.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Solomon Beebe carried the ball four times for 34 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding six receptions for 63 yards. Hooks had five receptions for 50 yards.

Memphis defeated Tulsa 45-7 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Lewis led Memphis with 266 yards on 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 67 yards and one rushing touchdown. Gregroy Desrosiers had 53 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. Jamari Hawkins recorded 110 yards on seven catches.

Next game

UAB plays at UConn on Nov. 1. Memphis hosts No. 19 South Florida on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.