Tyler Riddell throws 3 touchdown passes and Duquesne defeats Stonehill 34-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw three touchdown passes, Ness Davis gained 111 yards on the ground, and Duquesne cruised past Stonehill 34-14 on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Davis and Taj Butts scored rushing touchdowns and Riddell’s 21-yard TD pass to Ryan Petras gave the Dukes (3-3, 1-0 Northeast Conference) a 20-0 lead at halftime. Riddell added touchdown passes of 52 yards to Petras and 7 yards to Joey Isabella in the second half for a 34-7 lead.

Jack O’Connell threw a short touchdown pass and Shawn Brown had an 11-yard run for the Skyhawks (2-4, 1-1).

Riddell completed 19 of 31 passes for 231 yards. Davis and Butts combined for 182 of the Dukes’ 197 yards rushing. Petras had three receptions for 82 yards.

