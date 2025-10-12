Tucker Kilcrease throws 5 TD passes to help Troy rally to beat Texas State 48-41 in OT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease passed for 415 yards and five touchdowns and Troy rallied to beat Texas…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease passed for 415 yards and five touchdowns and Troy rallied to beat Texas State 48-41 in overtime on Saturday night.

Kilcrease tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Trae Swartz early in the fourth quarter to pull Troy to 41-33 and then threw an 18-yard TD pass to DJ Epps that tied it 41-all with 1:13 remaining in regulation. Texas State’s Tyler Robles missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt to force overtime.

Kilcrease and Epps connected on a 6-yard touchdown to open the extra period. Texas State’s Brad Jackson was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the 16 to end it.

Troy (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 31-14 late in the second quarter before Paddy McAteer’s 53-yard field goal pulled the Trojans to 31-17 at the break.

Kilcrease finished 30-of-39 passing and Epps had 10 catches for 148 yards. RaRa Thomas added 81 yards receiving with a touchdown for the Trojans. Jackson Worley also had a TD catch.

Jackson completed 19 of 22 passes for 248 yards and had 77 yards rushing on 18 carries with a touchdown. Burrell added 136 yards rushing and a touchdown for Texas State (3-3, 0-2). Lincoln Pare scored three times on the ground and finished with 113 yards on 22 caries.

