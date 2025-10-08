Troy visits Texas State in Sun Belt matchup

Troy (3-2) at Texas State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas State…

Troy (3-2) at Texas State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas State by 9.5. Against the spread: Texas State 2-3, Troy 3-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Texas State Offense

Overall: 456.6 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 221.6 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 235 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (39th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 382 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 200 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (87th)

Troy Offense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 168.8 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (103rd)

Troy Defense

Overall: 328.4 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 170 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 158.4 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (65th)

Troy is 87th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.3% of the time. Texas State ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 49.3% of third downs.

Both teams have a -4 turnover margin to rank 113th in the FBS.

Team leaders

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 1,094 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT, 67.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 468 yards on 82 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 428 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 416 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 416 yards on 75 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 191 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Texas State fell to Arkansas State 31-30 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Jackson led Texas State with 230 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 131 yards and one rushing touchdown. Pare had 105 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 39 yards. Sparks put up 58 yards on three catches.

Troy won 31-24 over South Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kilcrease led Troy with 203 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 102 yards and one rushing touchdown. Meadows carried the ball 17 times for 79 yards and scored one touchdown. Taylor had two receptions for 74 yards.

Next game

Texas State plays at Marshall on Oct. 18. Troy plays at Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.