Troy hosts Louisiana in Sun Belt action

Louisiana (2-5) at Troy (5-2), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Troy Offense Overall:…

Louisiana (2-5) at Troy (5-2), Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 340.9 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 211.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 129.1 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (74th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 363.1 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 189.4 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 173.7 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (72nd)

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 329 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 140 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 189 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (94th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 407.7 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 203.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 204 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (107th)

Louisiana is 103rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.9% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 20th at 76.2%.

Louisiana is 120th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:31.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,054 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 498 yards on 99 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 330 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Louisiana

Passing: Daniel Beale, 385 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 466 yards on 72 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Robert Williams, 228 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Troy defeated Louisiana-Monroe 37-14 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Kilcrease led Troy with 223 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Meadows carried the ball 14 times for 66 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Taylor put up 89 yards on two catches with one touchdown. He also had three carries for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana lost 22-10 to Southern Miss on Saturday, Oct. 18. D’Wayne Winfield threw for 112 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 98 yards and one rushing touchdown. Elijah Davis carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards. Caden Jensen had five receptions for 45 yards.

Next game

Troy hosts Arkansas State on Nov. 1. Louisiana plays at South Alabama on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.