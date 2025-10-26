Troy hosts Arkansas State in Sun Belt action

Arkansas State (4-4) at Troy (6-2), Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Troy Offense…

Arkansas State (4-4) at Troy (6-2), Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 341.4 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 207.8 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 133.6 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 29.1 points per game (64th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 364.1 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 189.1 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (69th)

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 377.6 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 235.4 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 142.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (99th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 434.4 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 236.9 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 197.5 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (97th)

Troy is 113th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.6% of the time. Arkansas State ranks 71st on offense, converting on 40.0% of third downs.

Arkansas State is 110th in the FBS averaging 64.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Troy’s 53rd-ranked 52.0 per-game average.

Arkansas State is 94th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.0% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 36th at 80.0%.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Tucker Kilcrease, 1,234 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 498 yards on 99 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 346 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 1,876 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 373 yards on 65 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 555 yards on 52 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Troy beat Louisiana 35-23 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kilcrease led Troy with 180 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 25 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jordan Lovett had 113 rushing yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns. Ethan Conner had three receptions for 68 yards.

Arkansas State won 34-24 over Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 25. Raynor threw for 216 yards on 24-of-37 attempts (64.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Kenyon Clay carried the ball 17 times for 124 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for seven yards. Cobb had 12 receptions for 81 yards.

Next game

Troy plays at Old Dominion on Nov. 13. Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss on Nov. 8.

