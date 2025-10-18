Tray Taylor scores 2 TDS, helps Troy beat UL Monroe 37-14 to remain undefeated in the Sun Belt

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tray Taylor accounted for two touchdowns, and Troy scored the final 20 points to beat Louisiana-Monroe…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Tray Taylor accounted for two touchdowns, and Troy scored the final 20 points to beat Louisiana-Monroe 37-14 on Saturday for its third straight win.

UL Monroe pulled to 17-14 with 9:40 left in the third quarter. Taylor answered with an 11-yard touchdown run sandwiched between a pair of Scott Taylor Renfroe 41- and 26-yard field goals. Joe Lott’s 53-yard pick-6 for Troy (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) ended the scoring with 7:30 remaining.

Taylor also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Kilcrease late in the second quarter. Taylor finished with two catches for 89 yards and added 20 yards rushing. Kilcrease was 13-of-21 passing for 223 yards for the Trojans.

Aidan Armenta completed 19 of 33 passes for 171 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for UL Monroe (3-4, 1-2).

