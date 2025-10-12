Top-25 SEC matchup features Alabama hosting Tennessee

No. 11 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 11 Tennessee (5-1) at No. 6 Alabama (5-1), Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Alabama by 11.5. Against the spread: Alabama 4-2, Tennessee 3-3.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Alabama Offense

Overall: 431.0 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 304.5 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 126.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 34.8 points per game (36th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 293.2 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 136.5 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 156.7 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (22nd)

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 527.8 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 317.8 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 210.0 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 48.2 points per game (1st)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 393.8 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 258.7 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 135.2 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (104th)

Alabama is 75th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.9% of the time. Tennessee ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 48.6% of third downs.

Alabama is 2nd in the FBS with a +9 turnover margin.

Tennessee is 100th in the FBS averaging 63.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Alabama’s 31st-ranked 43.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Alabama is 9th in FBS, scoring on 96.4% of red zone trips. Tennessee’s red zone offense ranks 23rd at 94.1%.

Tennessee is 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:49, compared to Alabama’s 7th-ranked average of 34:01.

Team leaders

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 1,678 yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT, 70.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamarion Miller, 267 yards on 58 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 412 yards on 28 catches, 5 TDs

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 1,680 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: DeSean Bishop, 481 yards on 63 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 536 yards on 32 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Alabama won 27-24 over Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 11. Simpson led Alabama with 200 yards on 23-of-31 passing (74.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Miller carried the ball 20 times for 85 yards, adding four receptions for 25 yards. Lotzeir Brooks recorded 58 yards on four catches.

Tennessee won 34-31 over Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 11. Aguilar passed for 221 yards on 16-of-25 attempts (64.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 59 yards. Bishop carried the ball 14 times for 146 yards and scored one touchdown. Braylon Staley had six receptions for 109 yards.

Next game

Alabama plays at South Carolina on Oct. 25. Tennessee plays at Kentucky on Oct. 25.

