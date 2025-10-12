Top-25 Big 12 matchup features BYU hosting Utah

No. 23 Utah (5-1) at No. 15 BYU (6-0), Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key…

No. 23 Utah (5-1) at No. 15 BYU (6-0), Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

BYU Offense

Overall: 448.2 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 210.2 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 238.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 37.5 points per game (21st)

BYU Defense

Overall: 263.5 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 159.3 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 104.2 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (12th)

Utah Offense

Overall: 459.7 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 211.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 248.2 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (16th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 293.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 153.7 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 13.8 points per game (11th)

Utah is 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 60.0% of the time.

Utah is 8th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 96.6% of trips.

BYU is 10th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:05.

Team leaders

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,220 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 652 yards on 101 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 420 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 1,131 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 71.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 378 yards on 65 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 416 yards on 39 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

BYU won 33-27 over Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 11. Bachmeier led BYU with 172 yards on 12-of-29 passing (41.4%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Martin had 162 rushing yards on 25 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for zero yards. Parker Kingston recorded 117 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Utah won 42-10 over Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Dampier led Utah with 104 yards on 7-of-12 passing (58.3%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 120 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Wayshawn Parker had 55 rushing yards on 10 carries. Davis had three receptions for 68 yards.

Next game

BYU plays at Iowa State on Oct. 25. Utah hosts Colorado on Oct. 25.

