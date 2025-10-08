Toledo and Bowling Green meet in MAC play

Toledo (3-2) at Bowling Green (2-3), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by…

Toledo (3-2) at Bowling Green (2-3), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by 10.5. Against the spread: Toledo 4-1, Bowling Green 3-2.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 443.8 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 230 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 213.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (37th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 226 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 131.8 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 94.2 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 12.4 points per game (9th)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 322.4 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 166 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 156.4 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (108th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 368 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 233.2 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (83rd)

Bowling Green is 104th in third down percentage, converting 35.6% of the time. Toledo ranks 25th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31%.

Toledo ranks 25th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Toledo is 120th in the FBS averaging 73.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Bowling Green’s 63rd-ranked 52.2 per-game average.

Bowling Green is 96th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Toledo’s red zone defense ranks 38th at 80%.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 925 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 476 yards on 76 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 380 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 830 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 225 yards on 46 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: RJ Garcia II, 168 yards on 17 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Toledo beat Akron 45-3 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Gleason led Toledo with 237 yards on 16-of-19 passing (84.2%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trayanum carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards and scored one touchdown. Vandeross recorded 122 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Bowling Green fell 35-20 to Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 27. Pyne threw for 170 yards on 19-of-29 attempts (65.5%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. McMillian had 89 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Finn Hogan recorded 51 yards on three catches.

Next game

Toledo hosts Kent State on Oct. 18. Bowling Green hosts Central Michigan on Oct. 18.

