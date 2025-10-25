Tolbert’s 3TDs lifts Alcorn St. into SWAC win column while keeping Alcorn St. winless in conference

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 32-10…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 32-10 on Saturday.

Tolbert threw scoring passes of 10, 16 and 74 yards to Jarvis Rush, Ja’Coby Matthews and Tyran Warren, respectively. His 74-yard scoring pass to Warren a minute-and-a-half into the second half extended the Braves’ (2-6, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lead to 29-0.

Tolbert completed 23 of 32 pass attempts and connected with nine different receivers. Matthews was the biggest recipient with seven receptions for 73 yards.

Mississippi Valley State (1-6, 0-3) recorded its lone touchdown when Josh Brown completed a 27-yard scoring pass to Cameron Nelson with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

Brown threw for 151 yards for the Delta Devils.

