Tirrell Johnson’s interception with 1:01 left secures South Alabama’s 38-31 win over Georgia State

ATLANTA (AP) — Kentrel Bullock rushed for 113 yards, including a go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 remaining, and Tirrell Johnson made a game-sealing interception in the closing seconds to give South Alabama a 38-31 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

South Alabama tied it at 31-all with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard field goal. Three plays later, Jayvon Henderson scooped up a fumble and the Jaguars took over near midfield following a 15-yard penalty on the return.

Then Bullock ran it six straight times for 47 yards, ending in a 4-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

Georgia State got it near midfield before a pressured pass was intercepted over the middle by Johnson with 1:01 left.

South Alabama (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Bishop Davenport threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama. Jeremy Scott caught three passes for 121 yards and a score. Devin Voisin added seven catches for 98 yards.

Cameran Brown went 19 of 33 for 241 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for Georgia State (1-7, 0-4). Ted Hurst had 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

