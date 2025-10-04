Live Radio
Thomas’ third TD pass is last play Hail Mary to lift Georgetown past Morgan State 27-24

The Associated Press

October 4, 2025, 6:08 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dez Thomas II fired a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Kibble on the last play of the game to lift Georgetown to a dramatic 27-24 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

The Bears, who scored all their points on four straight possessions starting late in the first half, had taken a 24-21 lead when Dante Archie’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Justin Perry on a wide receiver reverse capped an 11-play, 98-yard drive late in the third quarter. Morgan State then a had a pair of punts before failing on a fourth-and-3 from the Georgetown 35 with 32 seconds left in the game.

Thomas misfired on two passes before hitting Brock Biestek for 16 yards.

Thomas finished 16-of-30 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth score on the ground for the Hoyas (3-3). He had a 2-yard toss to Isaiah Grimes and a 10-yarder to Coen Sutton in the first quarter.

Kobe Muasau had touchdown passes of 1-yard to Josh Smith and 64-yards to Malique Leatherbury to get the Bears (2-4) going. Muasau was 21 of 32 for 267 yards. Perry, a freshman, had five catches for 127.

