Thomas II’s late TD run puts Georgetown ahead of Colgate, 21-17

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Dez Thomas II rushed for two touchdowns, and Savion Hart added another on the ground for Georgetown in a 21-17 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Jake Stearney threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Reed Swanson in the end zone to give Colgate (2-5, 1-2 in Patriot League) a 17-14 lead with 9:59 remaining. Thomas ran for his second TD, a 12-yarder, with 6:41 to go to cap the scoring. Brian Lloyd’s interception with 23 seconds left sealed it for Georgetown (4-3, 1-1).

Thomas also scored the first touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run and finished with 165 yards passing with 23 yards on the ground.

Hart’s short-yardage touchdown run gave the Hoyas a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter.

Stearney completed 22 of 38 passes for 314 yards. Swanson caught 11 passes for 183 yards.

