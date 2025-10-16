‘Third Saturday in October’ features potent offenses for No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Playing for his third school in four years, Alabama receiver Germie Bernard needed just a few…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Playing for his third school in four years, Alabama receiver Germie Bernard needed just a few words to sum up the rivalry known as the “Third Saturday in October.”

“This is what you come to Alabama for,” Bernard said.

The sixth-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 11 Tennessee meet for the 108th time in one of the Southeastern Conference’s most stories series Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a showdown that includes league and College Football Playoff implications.

Offenses are at the forefront of this iteration, with both teams coming in with momentum on that side of the ball. The Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) are outpacing their historic 2022 season through six games, averaging 48.2 points a game behind quarterback Joey Aguilar.

Fast starts have been UT’s trademark, with the Vols having scored on their opening possession in every game this season — four touchdowns and two field goals.

In Tuscaloosa, quarterback Ty Simpson has emerged as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner. He’s playing arguably the best football in the country, completing 71% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and one interception. And with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb calling plays, Alabama (5-1, 3-0) is averaging 38.4 points a game since its Week 1 loss at Florida State.

The quarterbacks might need to do more with both team’s starting running backs banged up. Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop, who ran for a career-high 146 yards last week against Arkansas, is probable to play. Alabama’s Jam Miller, meanwhile, is listed as questionable.

Alabama is an 8 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Can Tennessee take hold of the rivalry?

A 15-year win streak under Nick Saban between 2007 and 2022 created a lopsided advantage for Alabama, which leads the series 60-40-7. The Volunteers, though, are seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since 2003-04 as well as three wins in four years for the first time since 2003-06.

Both secondaries could be strained

Alabama has one the top passing defenses in the SEC, a unit that allows 135.7 yards a game and ranks second in the league. But the Tide haven’t faced an aerial attack like Tennessee.

The Volunteers lead the SEC in passing, averaging 317.8 yards a game and are the only team in the league with three receivers ranked in the top seven in yards: Chris Brazzell II (536 yards, 7 TDs), Brandon Staley (431, 2 TDs) and Mike Matthews (416, 2 TDs).

On the other side, Tennessee will be short-handed again as star cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are out. The Vols allow the most passing yards in the league (257.8) and now face Bernard and Alabama star Ryan Williams.

Turnover margin is the key to the game

Tennessee’s defense is near the bottom in the SEC in yards (383.8) and points (29.3) but thrive in creating havoc. The Volunteers are first in the SEC and second nationally in sacks (26) and are third in the SEC in takeaways (11).

Tennessee forced four fumbles, recovered three, last week against Arkansas. Conversely, Alabama has turned the ball over just twice this season, the third fewest in the country.

“We need to win the turnover battle, first of all,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said. “(Simpson)’s been great with the football, really sound in his decision-making. You have to apply pressure to the quarterback. That’s a part of creating turnovers.

“You have to do a great job of matching out and making plays on the back end too, and we have to put our helmet on the football, get some punches too and try to knock it out that way.”

