The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (50) 6-0 1631 1 2. Miami (FL) (13) 5-0 1582 2 3. Indiana (3) 6-0 1531 7 4. Texas A&M 6-0 1433 5 5. Mississippi 6-0 1331 4 6. Alabama 5-1 1315 8 7. Texas Tech 6-0 1266 9 8. Oregon 5-1 1175 3 9. Georgia 5-1 1148 10 10. LSU 5-1 1012 11 11. Tennessee 5-1 939 12 12. Georgia Tech 6-0 904 13 13. Notre Dame 4-2 793 16 14. Oklahoma 5-1 786 6 15. BYU 6-0 655 18 16. Missouri 5-1 649 14 17. Vanderbilt 5-1 547 20 18. Virginia 5-1 521 19 19. South Florida 5-1 398 24 20. Southern Cal 5-1 361 – 21. Texas 4-2 319 – 22. Memphis 6-0 285 23 23. Utah 5-1 261 – 24. Cincinnati 5-1 184 – 25. Nebraska 5-1 149 –

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.