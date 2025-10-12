The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (50)
|6-0
|1631
|1
|2. Miami (FL) (13)
|5-0
|1582
|2
|3. Indiana (3)
|6-0
|1531
|7
|4. Texas A&M
|6-0
|1433
|5
|5. Mississippi
|6-0
|1331
|4
|6. Alabama
|5-1
|1315
|8
|7. Texas Tech
|6-0
|1266
|9
|8. Oregon
|5-1
|1175
|3
|9. Georgia
|5-1
|1148
|10
|10. LSU
|5-1
|1012
|11
|11. Tennessee
|5-1
|939
|12
|12. Georgia Tech
|6-0
|904
|13
|13. Notre Dame
|4-2
|793
|16
|14. Oklahoma
|5-1
|786
|6
|15. BYU
|6-0
|655
|18
|16. Missouri
|5-1
|649
|14
|17. Vanderbilt
|5-1
|547
|20
|18. Virginia
|5-1
|521
|19
|19. South Florida
|5-1
|398
|24
|20. Southern Cal
|5-1
|361
|–
|21. Texas
|4-2
|319
|–
|22. Memphis
|6-0
|285
|23
|23. Utah
|5-1
|261
|–
|24. Cincinnati
|5-1
|184
|–
|25. Nebraska
|5-1
|149
|–
Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.