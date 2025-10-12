Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 12, 2025, 2:04 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (50) 6-0 1631 1
2. Miami (FL) (13) 5-0 1582 2
3. Indiana (3) 6-0 1531 7
4. Texas A&M 6-0 1433 5
5. Mississippi 6-0 1331 4
6. Alabama 5-1 1315 8
7. Texas Tech 6-0 1266 9
8. Oregon 5-1 1175 3
9. Georgia 5-1 1148 10
10. LSU 5-1 1012 11
11. Tennessee 5-1 939 12
12. Georgia Tech 6-0 904 13
13. Notre Dame 4-2 793 16
14. Oklahoma 5-1 786 6
15. BYU 6-0 655 18
16. Missouri 5-1 649 14
17. Vanderbilt 5-1 547 20
18. Virginia 5-1 521 19
19. South Florida 5-1 398 24
20. Southern Cal 5-1 361
21. Texas 4-2 319
22. Memphis 6-0 285 23
23. Utah 5-1 261
24. Cincinnati 5-1 184
25. Nebraska 5-1 149

Others receiving votes: Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.

