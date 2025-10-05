Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 5, 2025, 2:02 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (40) 5-0 1620 1
2. Miami (FL) (21) 5-0 1579 3
3. Oregon (5) 5-0 1542 2
4. Mississippi 5-0 1376 4
5. Texas A&M 5-0 1361 6
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1346 5
7. Indiana 5-0 1213 8
8. Alabama 4-1 1202 10
9. Texas Tech 5-0 1135 11
10. Georgia 4-1 1084 12
11. LSU 4-1 949 13
12. Tennessee 4-1 892 15
13. Georgia Tech 5-0 782 17
14. Missouri 5-0 775 19
15. Michigan 4-1 707 20
16. Notre Dame 3-2 610 21
17. Illinois 5-1 522 22
18. BYU 5-0 463 23
19. Virginia 5-1 452 24
20. Vanderbilt 5-1 407 16
21. Arizona St. 4-1 214 25
22. Iowa St. 5-1 165 14
23. Memphis 6-0 153
24. South Florida 4-1 150
25. Florida St. 3-2 147 18

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up