The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Ohio St. (40) 5-0 1620 1 2. Miami (FL) (21) 5-0 1579 3 3. Oregon (5) 5-0 1542 2 4. Mississippi 5-0 1376 4 5. Texas A&M 5-0 1361 6 6. Oklahoma 5-0 1346 5 7. Indiana 5-0 1213 8 8. Alabama 4-1 1202 10 9. Texas Tech 5-0 1135 11 10. Georgia 4-1 1084 12 11. LSU 4-1 949 13 12. Tennessee 4-1 892 15 13. Georgia Tech 5-0 782 17 14. Missouri 5-0 775 19 15. Michigan 4-1 707 20 16. Notre Dame 3-2 610 21 17. Illinois 5-1 522 22 18. BYU 5-0 463 23 19. Virginia 5-1 452 24 20. Vanderbilt 5-1 407 16 21. Arizona St. 4-1 214 25 22. Iowa St. 5-1 165 14 23. Memphis 6-0 153 – 24. South Florida 4-1 150 – 25. Florida St. 3-2 147 18

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.

